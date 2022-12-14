Sunoco LP (SUN) average volume reaches $226.15K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $44.35, up 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.77 and dropped to $44.10 before settling in for the closing price of $43.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SUN has traded in a range of $34.26-$46.95.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 227.50%. With a float of $38.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.76 million.

The firm has a total of 2225 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Sunoco LP is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 177,475. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $35.49, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.08) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunoco LP’s (SUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunoco LP (SUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sunoco LP, SUN], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Sunoco LP’s (SUN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.02. The third major resistance level sits at $45.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.27.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.66 billion has total of 100,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,596 M in contrast with the sum of 524,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,594 M and last quarter income was 83,000 K.