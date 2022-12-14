The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is expecting -8.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 12, 2022, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) trading session started at the price of $50.27, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.27 and dropped to $49.37 before settling in for the closing price of $50.30. A 52-week range for BNS has been $45.26 – $74.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 7.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.20%. With a float of $1.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90979 employees.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.56) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.40% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.90, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Looking closely at The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.52. However, in the short run, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.44. Second resistance stands at $50.80. The third major resistance level sits at $51.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

There are 1,191,375K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 59.44 billion. As of now, sales total 36,400 M while income totals 7,703 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,703 M while its last quarter net income were 1,528 M.