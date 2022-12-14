Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) kicked off at the price of $0.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) kicked off on December 13, 2022, at the price of $0.1119, down -2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1119 and dropped to $0.102 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, THMO has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $33.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 26.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1586, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3186. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1121 in the near term. At $0.1169, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1022, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0971. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0923.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.93 million has total of 43,105K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,290 K in contrast with the sum of -11,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,120 K and last quarter income was -3,240 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Investors must take note of Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) performance last week, which was -5.95%.

Shaun Noe -
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.15, plunging -0.50% from the previous trading day....
Read more

AutoNation Inc. (AN) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
December 13, 2022, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) trading session started at the price of $119.79, that was -2.82% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that agilon health inc.’s volume has hit 1.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On December 13, 2022, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) opened at $18.00, higher 0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.