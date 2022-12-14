TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) posted a -11.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) stock priced at $0.80, down -5.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.7126 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. TMC’s price has ranged from $0.74 to $3.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -174.30%. With a float of $167.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.74 million.

The firm has a total of 31 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 29,458. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 36,735 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 641,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 50,686 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $52,860. This insider now owns 312,500 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TMC the metals company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9141, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2683. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7757. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8631. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6009.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 195.47 million, the company has a total of 265,533K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -141,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,890 K.