TPG Inc. (TPG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 13, 2022, TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) opened at $33.64, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.9175 and dropped to $32.39 before settling in for the closing price of $32.42. Price fluctuations for TPG have ranged from $23.09 to $44.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 118.40% at the time writing. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.69, operating margin of +86.18, and the pretax margin is +93.74.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 12.81%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 99.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TPG Inc. (TPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

The latest stats from [TPG Inc., TPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.18.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

There are currently 308,893K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,976 M according to its annual income of 230,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 561,120 K and its income totaled 53,210 K.