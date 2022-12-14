Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.63%

On December 12, 2022, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) opened at $13.55, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.345 and dropped to $13.34 before settling in for the closing price of $13.96. Price fluctuations for TROX have ranged from $11.09 to $25.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 22.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.90% at the time writing. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +10.46.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 47,560. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $11.89, taking the stock ownership to the 193,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s SVP and CFO bought 5,000 for $11.88, making the entire transaction worth $59,375. This insider now owns 334,326 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.42% during the next five years compared to 28.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 148.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

The latest stats from [Tronox Holdings plc, TROX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.00.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

There are currently 154,465K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,572 M according to its annual income of 286,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 895,000 K and its income totaled 121,000 K.