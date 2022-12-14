Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) average volume reaches $788.45K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) stock priced at $43.54, up 5.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.26 and dropped to $43.17 before settling in for the closing price of $42.78. RARE’s price has ranged from $33.36 to $88.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 383.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.40%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1119 employees.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 65,421. In this transaction CFO & Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,629 shares at a rate of $40.16, taking the stock ownership to the 66,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s CFO & Executive Vice President sold 3,484 for $38.22, making the entire transaction worth $133,158. This insider now owns 68,324 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.74, a number that is poised to hit -2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Looking closely at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 50.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.02. However, in the short run, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.74. Second resistance stands at $46.54. The third major resistance level sits at $47.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.19 billion, the company has a total of 70,106K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 351,410 K while annual income is -454,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,700 K while its latest quarter income was -245,110 K.