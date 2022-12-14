Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.0 million

Markets

On December 13, 2022, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) opened at $76.26, lower -2.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.4958 and dropped to $73.67 before settling in for the closing price of $75.41. Price fluctuations for WWE have ranged from $46.91 to $81.63 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.35 million.

The firm has a total of 870 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.78, operating margin of +24.16, and the pretax margin is +20.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $589,372. This insider now owns 30,737 shares in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +16.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to 36.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.46. The third major resistance level sits at $78.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

There are currently 74,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,095 M according to its annual income of 180,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 304,640 K and its income totaled 41,620 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.77%

Shaun Noe -
Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $29.44, plunging -2.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

CAKE (The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated) climbed 0.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
December 13, 2022, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) trading session started at the price of $35.30, that was 0.68% jump from the session...
Read more

2.21% volatility in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
On December 13, 2022, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) opened at $36.15, higher 2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.