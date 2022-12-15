$1.32M in average volume shows that PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) stock priced at $2.91, down -19.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.91 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. PXMD’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $0.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 76.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 498,750. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 95,000 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,336,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for $5.25, making the entire transaction worth $498,750. This insider now owns 7,336,745 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PaxMedica Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PaxMedica Inc., PXMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.35.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.26 million, the company has a total of 11,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,229 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,464 K.