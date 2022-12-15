A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) as it 5-day change was 0.75%

As on December 14, 2022, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) started slowly as it slid -1.08% to $37.45. During the day, the stock rose to $38.09 and sunk to $37.24 before settling in for the price of $37.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZ posted a 52-week range of $34.55-$55.51.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.46.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 05, this organization’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 shares at the rate of 51.42, making the entire transaction reach 80,112 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,403. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 for 50.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,365. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,961 in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.29) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.14, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.03.

In the same vein, VZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Verizon Communications Inc., VZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 22.67 million was lower the volume of 22.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.