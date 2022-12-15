A major move is in the offing as Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) market cap hits 4.77 billion

On December 13, 2022, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) opened at $67.99, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.41 and dropped to $64.635 before settling in for the closing price of $64.95. Price fluctuations for LPX have ranged from $48.20 to $79.77 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 15.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 215.40% at the time writing. With a float of $70.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 572,778. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,635 shares at a rate of $75.02, taking the stock ownership to the 31,522 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.4) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 68.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LPX) raw stochastic average was set at 79.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.15 in the near term. At $71.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Key Stats

There are currently 71,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,553 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 852,000 K and its income totaled 226,000 K.