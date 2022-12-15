Alcoa Corporation (AA) latest performance of -1.45% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.45% to $45.50. During the day, the stock rose to $45.95 and sunk to $44.77 before settling in for the price of $46.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AA posted a 52-week range of $33.55-$98.09.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 347.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.72.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aluminum industry. Alcoa Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 28,326 shares at the rate of 75.33, making the entire transaction reach 2,133,761 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,730. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for 78.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,484 in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 347.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.23.

In the same vein, AA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alcoa Corporation, AA]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.98 million was inferior to the volume of 7.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.