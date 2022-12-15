Search
Amesite Inc. (AMST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.44 million

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) stock priced at $0.35, down -12.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. AMST’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $1.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.50%. With a float of $20.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.62, operating margin of -1299.36, and the pretax margin is -1299.84.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Amesite Inc. is 31.42%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 6,520. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 6,266,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $0.23, making the entire transaction worth $4,560. This insider now owns 6,246,667 shares in total.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1299.84 while generating a return on equity of -91.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amesite Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Looking closely at Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Amesite Inc.’s (AMST) raw stochastic average was set at 7.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 171.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2498, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4554. However, in the short run, Amesite Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3733. Second resistance stands at $0.4767. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0333.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.50 million, the company has a total of 30,300K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -4,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280 K while its latest quarter income was -1,577 K.

