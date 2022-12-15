Antero Resources Corporation (AR) surge 7.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.03% to $33.62. During the day, the stock rose to $34.26 and sunk to $33.38 before settling in for the price of $33.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $15.98-$48.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $305.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.21.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Director sold 779,755 shares at the rate of 31.34, making the entire transaction reach 24,435,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director sold 220,245 for 31.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,862,284. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,779,755 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.87) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.27, and its Beta score is 3.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.27.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Antero Resources Corporation, AR]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.74 million was inferior to the volume of 8.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.