Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) average volume reaches $9.46M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Company News

As on December 14, 2022, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) remained unchanged at $6.62. During the day, the stock rose to $6.72 and sunk to $6.545 before settling in for the price of $6.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$8.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.64 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.16.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 99104 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.58, operating margin was +11.03 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.72, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.51.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.2 million was better the volume of 7.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $27.47M

Shaun Noe -
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.70% to $35.35. During the...
Read more

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.33

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) as it 5-day change was -12.35%

Shaun Noe -
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) established initial surge of 4.29% at $0.69, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.