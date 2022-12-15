Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Moves 0.69% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) started the day on December 14, 2022, with a price increase of 0.69% at $14.62. During the day, the stock rose to $15.18 and sunk to $14.31 before settling in for the price of $14.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYND posted a 52-week range of $11.56-$74.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 95.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -240.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.46.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 43.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 27,690 shares at the rate of 14.65, making the entire transaction reach 405,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,774. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for 14.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,687 in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.18) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -240.40% and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30.

In the same vein, BYND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.98, a figure that is expected to reach -1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.