Campbell Soup Company (CPB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.38

As on December 14, 2022, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.30% to $57.00. During the day, the stock rose to $57.405 and sunk to $56.33 before settling in for the price of $56.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $41.72-$57.10.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.21, operating margin was +13.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Campbell Soup Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 52.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 1,800 shares at the rate of 56.10, making the entire transaction reach 100,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,645. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for 56.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,497,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,739 in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.67, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.71.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Campbell Soup Company, CPB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.38 million was better the volume of 2.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.