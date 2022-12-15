Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) hike of 3.98% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Markets

On December 13, 2022, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) opened at $36.37, higher 2.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.37 and dropped to $34.81 before settling in for the closing price of $34.69. Price fluctuations for SYNH have ranged from $22.89 to $104.17 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 26.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26751 employees.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Syneos Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 39,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,002 for $78.00, making the entire transaction worth $78,156. This insider now owns 47,552 shares in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.22% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) raw stochastic average was set at 22.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.31 in the near term. At $37.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.00. The third support level lies at $33.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Key Stats

There are currently 102,904K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,213 M according to its annual income of 234,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,336 M and its income totaled 87,050 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

A major move is in the offing as Spire Inc. (SR) market cap hits 3.63 billion

Steve Mayer -
Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $68.61, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.47% last month.

Steve Mayer -
December 13, 2022, Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) trading session started at the price of $110.09, that was 0.33% jump from the session before....
Read more

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) last year’s performance of 0.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
On December 13, 2022, Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) opened at $138.37, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.