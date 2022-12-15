Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recent quarterly performance of -72.17% is not showing the real picture

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) flaunted slowness of -5.53% at $0.36, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.39 and sunk to $0.35 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$8.06.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8334, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4173.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.29%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.65.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0588.