Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) went up 3.63% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 14, 2022, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.63% to $6.00. During the day, the stock rose to $6.205 and sunk to $5.91 before settling in for the price of $5.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$8.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -789.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 482 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.64, operating margin was -35.33 and Pretax Margin of -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 47.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s CEO AND PRESIDENT sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 7.33, making the entire transaction reach 1,465,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,351,374. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s CEO and President bought 25,000 for 4.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,365. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,551,374 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -789.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 168.37.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.29 million was lower the volume of 3.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.