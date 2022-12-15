Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) volume hits 54.81 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) set off with pace as it heaved 14.04% to $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.34 and sunk to $0.238 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$4.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2234, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7930.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.01, operating margin was -8.06 and Pretax Margin of -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.00%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 497,984 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,135,429. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for 0.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,334,168 in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.85.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM]. Its last 5-days volume of 53.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 15.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.1238.