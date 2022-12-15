Domo Inc. (DOMO) volume hits 0.87 million: A New Opening for Investors

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) established initial surge of 4.20% at $16.61, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $17.09 and sunk to $15.6775 before settling in for the price of $15.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $12.44-$57.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 28.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $482.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.95.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 917 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.78, operating margin was -34.30 and Pretax Margin of -39.76.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Domo Inc. industry. Domo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 43,471 shares at the rate of 13.29, making the entire transaction reach 577,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 105,092. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 30,582 for 13.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 417,423. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,563 in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.33) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -39.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Domo Inc., DOMO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.