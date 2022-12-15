E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last month performance of -39.38% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) established initial surge of 6.08% at $0.52, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.545 and sunk to $0.482 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$37.80.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9633, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.2765.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 526 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.56%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0797.