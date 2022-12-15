Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Open at price of $44.77: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on December 14, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.66% to $45.54. During the day, the stock rose to $46.7999 and sunk to $44.325 before settling in for the price of $45.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $29.27-$84.46.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 77.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6420 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.66, operating margin was -41.27 and Pretax Margin of -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 16,872 shares at the rate of 31.37, making the entire transaction reach 529,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,654. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology sold 984 for 47.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,366. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,596 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.16.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.82 million was lower the volume of 2.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.