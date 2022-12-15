ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) plunge -1.90% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on December 14, 2022, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) started slowly as it slid -1.81% to $22.26. During the day, the stock rose to $22.495 and sunk to $22.13 before settling in for the price of $22.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $16.36-$23.75.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.48 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.38.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.89, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.11.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.42 million was lower the volume of 9.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.