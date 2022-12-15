Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) PE Ratio stood at $30.24: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on December 14, 2022, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) started slowly as it slid -0.05% to $66.55. During the day, the stock rose to $67.27 and sunk to $65.985 before settling in for the price of $66.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JCI posted a 52-week range of $45.52-$81.77.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $688.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $685.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 102000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.87, operating margin was +9.39 and Pretax Margin of +6.76.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Johnson Controls International plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s EVP Chief Digital & Customer O sold 28,825 shares at the rate of 65.15, making the entire transaction reach 1,877,885 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,101. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s EVP Chief Digital & Customer O sold 1,194 for 66.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 78,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,902 in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.98) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.24, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.06.

In the same vein, JCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.73 million was lower the volume of 4.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.