Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) 14-day ATR is 0.45: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.27% to $14.61. During the day, the stock rose to $14.81 and sunk to $14.48 before settling in for the price of $14.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHG posted a 52-week range of $11.75-$38.77.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $885.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $873.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.12.

In the same vein, PHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

[Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.