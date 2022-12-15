Kopin Corporation (KOPN) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.08% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.55 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOPN posted a 52-week range of $0.96-$4.66.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -182.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2605, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5166.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Kopin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CEO bought 24,000 shares at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction reach 31,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 850,633. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s CEO bought 10,000 for 1.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 826,633 in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -182.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kopin Corporation (KOPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, KOPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

[Kopin Corporation, KOPN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1340.