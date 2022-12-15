KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) last month volatility was 7.17%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.09% to $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$3.29.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 222.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6224, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6600.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 52 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.52, operating margin was -477.17 and Pretax Margin of -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 4.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Chief Technical Officer sold 18,398 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 25,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 770,360. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for 1.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,531. This particular insider is now the holder of 788,758 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 54.86.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Going through the that latest performance of [KULR Technology Group Inc., KULR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.1356.