Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) to new highs

On December 13, 2022, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) opened at $2.39,. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.51 and dropped to $2.17 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Price fluctuations for QSI have ranged from $2.18 to $8.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.90% at the time writing. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.54 million.

The firm has a total of 153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 78,526. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 227,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Interim CEO bought 25,561 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $79,175. This insider now owns 2,568,443 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.64. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.76.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

There are currently 139,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 334.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -94,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -31,710 K.