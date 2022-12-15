Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) went down -0.50% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 14, 2022, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) started slowly as it slid -0.50% to $67.26. During the day, the stock rose to $68.06 and sunk to $66.79 before settling in for the price of $67.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDLZ posted a 52-week range of $54.72-$69.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.37 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.10, operating margin was +15.93 and Pretax Margin of +17.80.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Confectioners industry. Mondelez International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s EVP and President AMEA sold 22,388 shares at the rate of 67.55, making the entire transaction reach 1,512,309 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty sold 30,500 for 65.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,008,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,024 in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.92, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.68.

In the same vein, MDLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mondelez International Inc., MDLZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.39 million was lower the volume of 7.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.