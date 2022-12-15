Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) performance over the last week is recorded 1.62%

Analyst Insights

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.45, soaring 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.72 and dropped to $58.32 before settling in for the closing price of $58.01. Within the past 52 weeks, BRO’s price has moved between $52.91 and $74.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.70%. With a float of $235.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12023 workers is very important to gauge.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 98,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 487 for $60.92, making the entire transaction worth $29,668. This insider now owns 1,287 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

The latest stats from [Brown & Brown Inc., BRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.38. The third major resistance level sits at $61.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.85.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.76 billion based on 283,222K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,051 M and income totals 587,100 K. The company made 927,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 161,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) last year’s performance of 22.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) on December 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.75, soaring 2.48% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 88,301 M

Sana Meer -
December 13, 2022, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) trading session started at the price of $82.30, that was 1.01% jump from the session before....
Read more

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is expecting 7.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On December 13, 2022, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) opened at $14.53, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.