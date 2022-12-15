No matter how cynical the overall market is Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) performance over the last week is recorded 35.64%

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) started the day on December 14, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.85% at $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REBN posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$12.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1344.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Reborn Coffee Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.40%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reborn Coffee Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.90%.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.24.

In the same vein, REBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34.

Technical Analysis of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.2160.