Now that American Water Works Company Inc.’s volume has hit 0.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

December 13, 2022, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) trading session started at the price of $159.88, that was 1.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $161.91 and dropped to $156.30 before settling in for the closing price of $156.99. A 52-week range for AWK has been $122.77 – $189.65.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.10%. With a float of $180.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.60, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +41.73.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Water Works Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 105,405. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 693 shares at a rate of $152.10, taking the stock ownership to the 11,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for $145.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,740. This insider now owns 12,054 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +32.14 while generating a return on equity of 18.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $161.97 in the near term. At $164.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $167.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.75.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

There are 181,828K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.81 billion. As of now, sales total 3,930 M while income totals 1,263 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,082 M while its last quarter net income were 297,000 K.

