Nucor Corporation (NUE) is predicted to post EPS of 4.51 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on December 14, 2022, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) started slowly as it slid -1.02% to $147.93. During the day, the stock rose to $149.53 and sunk to $146.01 before settling in for the price of $149.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUE posted a 52-week range of $88.50-$187.90.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 879.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 28800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +25.62 and Pretax Margin of +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. Nucor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 137.29, making the entire transaction reach 411,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,549. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,450 for 134.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 329,279. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,282 in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.73) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 879.50% and is forecasted to reach 12.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.61, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.13.

In the same vein, NUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 32.10, a figure that is expected to reach 4.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 2.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.79% While, its Average True Range was 4.54.