OceanPal Inc. (OP) last month volatility was 10.73%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) flaunted slowness of -6.35% at $0.18, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1938 and sunk to $0.1745 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$2.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2330, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4572.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.42, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the OceanPal Inc. industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

OceanPal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [OceanPal Inc., OP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0205.