OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) average volume reaches $809.46K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 13, 2022, with OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock priced at $2.06, down -14.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0907 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. ONCS’s price has ranged from $1.77 to $31.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.70%. With a float of $0.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 105. In this transaction VP, Finance of this company sold 283 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 22,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 284 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $202. This insider now owns 23,258 shares in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.14, a number that is poised to hit -4.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 64.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 260.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 150.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.03 in the near term. At $2.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.03.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.62 million, the company has a total of 2,970K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -34,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -8,216 K.