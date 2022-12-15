Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) last week performance was 14.77%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) set off with pace as it heaved 10.99% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.08 and sunk to $1.63 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.52.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -47.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $279.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9800, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8400.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.46.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.2900.