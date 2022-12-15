Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Moves -0.52% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on December 14, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) started slowly as it slid -0.52% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0998 and sunk to $0.0901 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$2.21.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1577, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6315.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 198 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.39, operating margin was -25.28 and Pretax Margin of -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.41%, in contrast to 7.58% institutional ownership.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, PBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 25.74 million was better the volume of 5.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0161.