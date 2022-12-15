Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is 16.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) established initial surge of 5.12% at $1.10, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.15 and sunk to $1.049 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCON posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.60.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 18.10% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9528, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8378.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 184 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.19, operating margin was -98.25 and Pretax Margin of +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Recon Technology Ltd. industry. Recon Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.60%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.48, and its Beta score is 2.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.13.

In the same vein, RCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0813.