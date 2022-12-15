Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) volume hits 3.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) started the day on December 14, 2022, with a price increase of 16.33% at $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3799 and sunk to $0.308 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIOX posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.52.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3018, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3866.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.55%, in contrast to 30.10% institutional ownership.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -78.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.00%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, SIOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0318.