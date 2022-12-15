Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) 20 Days SMA touch 5.97%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.36% to $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1957 and sunk to $0.1651 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$4.55.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1618, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7666.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.33%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.77 million was inferior to the volume of 2.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0217.