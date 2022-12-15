SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is -46.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -19.60% to $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $2.13 and sunk to $1.54 before settling in for the price of $1.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKYX posted a 52-week range of $1.82-$16.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.9334, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.5220.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. SKYX Platforms Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,400 shares at the rate of 2.15, making the entire transaction reach 7,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,197,685. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for 2.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,001 in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.50%.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, SKYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

[SKYX Platforms Corp., SKYX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.2758.