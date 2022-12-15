The key reasons why GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -18.25% away from 52-week high?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) started the day on December 14, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.51% at $6.99. During the day, the stock rose to $7.38 and sunk to $6.85 before settling in for the price of $7.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLOP posted a 52-week range of $3.24-$8.55.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -190.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $369.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2397 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.58, operating margin was +44.49 and Pretax Margin of +1.76.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. GasLog Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.42%, in contrast to 23.80% institutional ownership.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +1.76 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -190.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.77.

In the same vein, GLOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.