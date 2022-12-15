The key reasons why Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -18.84% away from 52-week high?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.16% to $333.33. During the day, the stock rose to $337.27 and sunk to $326.00 before settling in for the price of $326.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LULU posted a 52-week range of $251.51-$410.70.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $332.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $319.64.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.43%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s Director sold 189 shares at the rate of 351.80, making the entire transaction reach 66,491 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,102. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Director bought 200 for 280.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,024. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,302 in total.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.87) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.04, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 530.07.

In the same vein, LULU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.54, a figure that is expected to reach 4.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

[Lululemon Athletica Inc., LULU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.18% While, its Average True Range was 14.77.