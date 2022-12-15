United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) average volume reaches $608.70K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.23% to $33.30. During the day, the stock rose to $34.36 and sunk to $33.25 before settling in for the price of $34.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCBI posted a 52-week range of $27.85-$39.50.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.80.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2826 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +48.95 and Pretax Margin of +47.06.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. United Community Banks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER sold 649 shares at the rate of 38.52, making the entire transaction reach 24,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,514. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director bought 500 for 28.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,299 in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +36.29 while generating a return on equity of 12.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.27, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.06.

In the same vein, UCBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Going through the that latest performance of [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.52 million was inferior to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.