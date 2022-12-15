Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) average volume reaches $430.30K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) started the day on December 14, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $7.24. During the day, the stock rose to $7.67 and sunk to $6.98 before settling in for the price of $7.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNDA posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$18.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $422.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 278 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.91, operating margin was +15.69 and Pretax Margin of +15.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s President and CEO sold 48,250 shares at the rate of 10.61, making the entire transaction reach 512,082 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,406,866. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 4,792 for 10.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,827. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,160 in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.34 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $64.64, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.69.

In the same vein, VNDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.