Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.92

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.05% to $1.59. During the day, the stock rose to $1.71 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFF posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$7.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 11.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -158.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0137, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0712.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1800 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.86, operating margin was +95.15 and Pretax Margin of -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Village Farms International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.88%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 90,000 shares at the rate of 5.32, making the entire transaction reach 478,602 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,259,529. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for 5.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 530,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,349,529 in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -158.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, VFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Village Farms International Inc., VFF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.1476.

Newsletter

 

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 14-day ATR is 2.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) open the trading on December 14, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.56% to $81.82. During the day, the...
Read more

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) return on Assets touches 10.91: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock's movement on the chart, on December 14, 2022, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) return on Assets touches -16.56: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Steve Mayer -
Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) flaunted slowness of -5.48% at $0.86, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

