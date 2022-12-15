Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) return on Assets touches -16.56: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) flaunted slowness of -5.48% at $0.86, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.91 and sunk to $0.86 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$2.57.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1114, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3174.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Westwater Resources Inc. industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.77%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Director bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 176,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,620. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s General Counsel and Corp Sec bought 500 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 575. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,258 in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 69.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0583.