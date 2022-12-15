Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is expecting -16.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 13, 2022, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) trading session started at the price of $49.10, that was -0.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.77 and dropped to $47.84 before settling in for the closing price of $48.40. A 52-week range for ZION has been $45.97 – $75.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.50%. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9685 employees.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 45,575. In this transaction Executive VP & of this company sold 880 shares at a rate of $51.79, taking the stock ownership to the 27,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Executive VP & sold 1,900 for $51.84, making the entire transaction worth $98,496. This insider now owns 24,512 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.58) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +37.79 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Looking closely at Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 16.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.71. However, in the short run, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.42. Second resistance stands at $50.56. The third major resistance level sits at $51.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.56.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

There are 149,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.21 billion. As of now, sales total 2,970 M while income totals 1,129 M. Its latest quarter income was 872,000 K while its last quarter net income were 217,000 K.